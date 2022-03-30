Turkey Economic Confidence Deteriorates In March

Turkey's economic confidence deteriorated in March, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The economic sentiment index declined to 95.7 in March from 98.2 in the previous month. The weakness was driven by the fall in manufacturing, services, retail trade and construction sectors.

The confidence in manufacturing industry fell 1.6 percent to 108.2 and the index for services slid 6.2 percent to 111.3.

Similarly, the sentiment index in retail trade dropped 3.1 percent to 116.0 and that in construction fell 2 percent to 81.0.

Only consumer confidence logged an improvement from February. The corresponding index gained 1.9 percent to 72.5 in March.

Economic News

