US President To Invoke Defense Production Act To Overcome Shortage Of Crucial Minerals

US President Joe Biden will most likely bring into force the Defense Production Act as early as this week to start the internal production of important minerals, which are required for manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles and long-term storage, as per sources. This move will add crucial minerals like lithium, nickel, graphite, cobalt and manganese to the list of items under the 1950 Defense Production Act.

This law was introduced during the Korean War and it allows the president to make use of emergency powers for the manufacturing of large quantities of an important product or increase its productive potential and supply.

According to sources, the White House plans to work in tandem with the State Energy and Interior Departments to bring into force the presidential determination under the Defense Production Act.

The source said that a presidential determination signed by Biden would not bypass or get ahead on the environmental review processes required for mining these minerals. As per the source, the US Government's actions are not loans or the direct purchases for critical minerals, Instead, the amount would support feasibility studies, co-product and by-product operations, as well as productivity and safety modernizations.

Both Biden and his predecessor Trump had used the Defense Production Act during the Covid lockdown. A decision by Biden to use this authority for the domestic production of critical minerals follows Russia's war on Ukraine and the resulting energy shocks which have affected supply. Covid-19 has affected the supply chain of Nickel and thus led to the increase in prices.

Earlier this month, Democratic Senator, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Jim Risch of Idaho and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana had written to Biden, asking him to invoke the Defense Production Act.

The senators commented, "China not only leads the world in manufacture of lithium-ion batteries, but also in the processing of the minerals and raw materials required in lithium-ion battery manufacturing."

