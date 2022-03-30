FDA Orders Shutdown Of Pet Food Co. Bravo Packing

The US Food and Drug Administration or FDA on Wednesday ordered pet food company Bravo Packing, Inc. to stop the manufacturing, distributing, and selling of its products. The ban includes the company's Performance Dog and Ground Beef raw dog food packages.

The company is based in Carney's Point, New Jersey and has already faced four recalls before this incident. Despite the recalls, the company did not make any effort to make the necessary changes in its products.

The company faced recalls in the year 2018, 2019, and 2021. After inspections of its New Jersey facility, samples tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. The food products containing these can prove to be dangerous for both humans and animals.

In a statement the FDA said that they found "grossly insanitary conditions" after inspections in 2019 and 2021. The company didn't follow proper manufacturing processes and even after getting warnings from the government agency, it did not improve the standard of its manufacturing facility. So, the FDA has no choice but to call for a permanent recall.

Commenting on the recall, Dr Steven Solomon, director of FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine, said, "The FDA has taken this action to protect public because, despite multiple inspections, notifications of violations, and recalls, this firm continued to operate under insanitary conditions and produce pet food contaminated with harmful bacteria. We will not tolerate firms that put people or animals at risk and will take enforcement actions when needed."

The FDA said that customers who purchased products from this brand should dispose them off immediately. They must also clean any surfaces that the product might have touched, like as counters, containers, and bowls.

The FDA said that if any person or their pet experience any unusual symptoms after coming into contact with this food, they should immediately reach out to a medical professional. Dogs who ate the food could experience vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, fever, or a decreased appetite. Infected humans may face nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, severe headaches, fever, and abdominal pain.

