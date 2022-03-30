South Korea Retail Sales Rise 0.1% In February

The value of retail sales in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in February, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the downwardly revised 2.1 percent decline in January (originally -1.9 percent).

On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 1.6 percent, missing forecasts for a gain of 1.8 percent following the upwardly revised 4.7 percent gain in the previous month (originally 4.5 percent).

