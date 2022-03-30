Japan Industrial Output Gains 0.1% On Month In February

Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the upwardly revised 0.8 percent contraction in January (originally -1.3 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 0.2 percent, matching forecasts after slipping 0.5 percent in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is continuing to show signs of an upward movement.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.