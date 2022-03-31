European Economics Preview: Germany Unemployment, Retail Sales Data Due

Unemployment and retail sales from Germany and house prices from the UK are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's retail sales and unemployment data. Economists forecast sales to grow 0.5 percent on month in February, slower than the 2.0 percent growth in January.

Also, the UK Nationwide house price data for March is due. House prices are expected to advance 13.5 percent annually, following a 12.6 percent rise in February.

In the meantime, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP data for the fourth quarter. The statistical office is expected to confirm 1.0 percent sequential growth.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee releases flash consumer prices, producer prices and consumer spending data. Consumer price inflation is seen at 4.3 percent in March versus 3.6 percent in February.

At 3.00 am ET, GDP data from the Czech Republic and foreign trade from Turkey are due.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's unemployment data for March is due from the Federal Labor Agency. The number of unemployed is forecast to fall 20,000 after decreasing 33,000 in February.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's unemployment data is due. Economists forecast the rate to fall marginally to 8.7 percent in February from 8.8 percent in January.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area unemployment data for February. Economists forecast the rate to drop to 6.7 percent from 6.8 percent in January.

Also, Italy's Istat publishes flash consumer and harmonized consumer price data.

