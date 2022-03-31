France Inflation At Record High

France's harmonized inflation hit a fresh record high in March largely driven by energy prices, flash data from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.

EU harmonized inflation advanced more-than-expected to 5.1 percent in March from 4.2 percent in February. The expected rate was 4.8 percent. The latest inflation was the highest since the records began in 1997.

Consumer price inflation rose to 4.5 percent in March from 3.6 percent in February. This was also faster than the economists' forecast of 4.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 1.6 percent versus a 0.9 percent rise a month ago. Similarly, monthly consumer price inflation climbed to 1.4 percent from 0.8 percent.

Food price inflation rose to 2.8 percent from 2.1 percent. Energy price growth surged to 28.9 percent from 21.1 percent.

Cost of services was up 2.3 percent, slightly up from 2.2 percent in February. Meanwhile, prices of manufactured products rose at a slower pace of 2.1 percent after climbing 2.2 percent. Final data is due on April 15.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.