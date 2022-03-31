Hungary Producer Price Inflation Rises In February

Hungary's producer price inflation rose marginally in February, but remained high, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The producer price index rose 22.4 percent year-on-year in February, following a 22.3 percent increase in January.

The development of prices was influenced by the price rise of base materials, energy prices and wages, the agency said.

Domestic market producer prices gained 35.6 percent annually in January and foreign market prices increased by 15.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.3 percent in February.

