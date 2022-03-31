Greece Retail Sales Growth Eases In January

Greece's retail sales increased at a softer pace in January, data released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.

The retail sales volume increased 8.9 percent year-on-year in January, after a 19.6 percent rise in December. The latest growth in retail sales was the slowest since October.

Excluding auto fuel, retail sales rose 5.4 percent annually in January, following a 17.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Sales of non-food sector expect automotive fuels rose 11.4 percent yearly in January and those of food sector rose 0.4 percent. Sales of automotive fuels grew 17.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, the retail sales volume declined 0.9 percent in January, after a 0.8 percent growth in the preceding month.

Data showed that retail turnover increased 13.9 percent annually in January and fell 0.2 percent from the previous month.

