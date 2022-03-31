European Stocks Close Lower On Inflation Worries, Geopolitical Tensions

European stocks pared early gains and drifted lower on Thursday as concerns about rising inflation and worries about the economic impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine rendered the mood cautious and prompted investors to trim down positions.

Investors also digested a slew of economic data from the region.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.89%. The index recorded a gain of about 0.8% this month, but posted a loss of about 6.3% in the January - March 2022 quarter, the steepest quarterly drop in two years.

Among the other major indices in the region, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.6% down, Germany's DAX shed 1.31% and France's CAC 40 drifted down 1.21%, while Switzerland's SMI lost 0.67%.

Among other in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden ended with sharp to moderate losses.

Russian shares moved up sharply, lifting the MOEX up by nearly 7.6%. Czech Republic, Iceland and Portugal closed with modest gains.

In the UK market, Royal Mail, WPP, Associated British Foods, Next, Kingfisher, Vodafone Group, Sainsburry (J), JD Sports Fashion, Melrose Industries, BT Group, Scottish Mortgage, Unilever, Land Securities, Tesco and Burberry Group lost 2 to 5%.

Perason gained about 1.5%. Severn Trent moved up 1.25% and Prudential gained nearly 1%. Halma and ICP both ended higher by about 0.85%.

In Germany, HelloFresh plunged nearly 8%. Deutsche Wohnen, HeidelbergCement, Siemens, BASF, Continental, Covestro, Vonovia, Adidas, BMW and Infineon Technologies lost 2 to 4%.

Fresenius climbed up 2.2%. RWE gained 2%, Fresenius Medical Care surged up 1.5% and Sartorius advanced 1%.

In the French market, WorldLine drifted down more than 6%. Atos ended lower by about 4.6%, while Societe Generale, Publicis Groupe, Renault, Faurecia, STMicroElectronics, BNP Paribas, Essilor and Credit Agricole declined 2 to 4%.

Pernod Ricard and Capgemini moved up by about 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively. Carrefour ended modestly higher.

On the economic front, flash data from the statistical office Insee showed France's harmonized inflation hit a fresh record high in March largely driven by energy prices.

EU harmonized inflation advanced more-than-expected to 5.1% in March from 4.2% in February. The expected rate was 4.8%. The latest inflation was the highest since the records began in 1997.

Consumer price inflation rose to 4.5% in March from 3.6% in February. This was also faster than the economists' forecast of 4.3%.

France's household spending rebounded in February, rising by 0.8% month-on-month following a revised 2% fall in January. However, the growth was less than an expected increase of 1.2%.

INSEE said the latest increase was driven by the clear rebound in manufactured goods consumption that rose 2.2 percent monthly in February after a 2.9 percent slump in January.

Germany's retail sales grew in February, albeit at a slower-than-expected pace, for the first time in three months. Further, data from Destatis showed that Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in February.

Germany's retail sales rose 0.3% from January, when sales were unchanged after revision, preliminary data from Destatis showed. Economists had forecast 0.5% increase in sales for February.

Germany's unemployment rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 3.1% in February, according to calculations based on the labor force survey. In the same period last year, the rate was 3.9%. On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 3% from 3.3% in the previous month.

Data showed U.K.'s fourth quarter current account deficit narrowing sharply to 7.3 billion pounds from 28.9 billion pounds in the previous period and market forecasts of 17.6 billion pounds.

GDP growth in the fourth quarter clocked 1.3%, versus 0.9% gain in the previous quarter. YoY growth in GDP recorded a 6.6% jump.

Data from Eurostat showed, the euro area unemployment dropped to a record low in February ahead of the war in Ukraine. The jobless rate fell to 6.8% in February from 6.9% in January. The rate was forecast to drop to 6.7% from January's initial estimated rate of 6.8%.

Switzerland's retail sales increased in January, rising by 12.8% year-on-year, due to lower pandemic-related figures of the previous year, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed. On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 0.3 percent in January.

