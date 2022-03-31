Profit Taking Expected For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, collecting almost 30 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,755-point plateau although it's due for consolidation on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and chemical companies, while the and industrial stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index picked up 10.91 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 2,757.65 after trading between 2,743.20 and 2,765.20. Volume was 1 billion shares worth 9.6 trillion won. There were 607 gainers and 240 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.73 percent, while KB Financial rallied 2.17 percent, Hana Financial rose 0.31 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.43 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.41 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 2.48 percent, Samsung SDI skyrocketed 6.24 percent, Naver added 0.44 percent, LG Chem jumped 1.33 percent, Lotte Chemical surged 4.75 percent, S-Oil eased 0.10 percent, SK Innovation strengthened 1.65 percent, POSCO perked 1.03 percent, SK Telecom climbed 1.07 percent, KEPCO fell 0.22 percent, Hyundai Motor dipped 0.28 percent and Kia Motors gained 0.41 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and the losses accelerated as the session progressed, finishing solidly in the red.

The Dow plummeted 550.46 points or 1.56 percent to finish at 34,678.35, while the NASDAQ plunged 221.76 points or 1.54 percent to close at 14,220.52 and the S&P 500 tumbled 72.04 points or 1.57 percent to end at 4,530.41.

Selling pressure picked up considerably in the final hour of the last trading day of the quarter, which marked the first negative quarter for the major averages since the first quarter of 2020.

For the first three months of 2022, the Nasdaq plummeted by 9.1 percent and the S&P 500 and Dow dove by 4.9 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, although the major averages regained some ground in March.

Traders may also have been looking to safer havens ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report later today.

Crude oil prices drifted plummeted on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden authorized the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the next six months. West Texas International Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $7.54 or 7 percent at $100.28 a barrel, the lowest close since March 16.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide March figures for imports, exports and trade balance later this morning. Imports are tipped to jump 27.8 percent on year, up from 25.1 percent in February. Exports are called higher by an annual 17.5 percent, down from 20.6 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus in February was $0.84 billion.

