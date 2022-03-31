South Korea Has $0.14 Billion Trade Deficit In March

South Korea posted a merchandise trade deficit of $0.14 billion in March, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of $0.2 billion following the downwardly revised $0.83 billion surplus in February (originally $0.84 billion).

Exports were up 18.2 percent on year, exceeding expectations for an increase of 17.5 percent following the 20.6 percent gain in the previous month.

Imports jumped an annual 27.9 percent versus forecasts for 27.8 percent and up from the upwardly revised 25.2 percent increase a month earlier (originally 25.1 percent).

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.