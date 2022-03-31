BoJ Tankan: Large Manufacturers Index Slips To +14

Large manufacturing in Japan weakened in the first quarter of 2022, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of sentiment showed on Friday with a diffusion index score of +14.

That beat forecasts for a reading of +12 and was down from +18 three months ago.

The outlook came in at +9, missing expectations for +10 and down from +13 in the previous quarter.

Large all industry capex is now seen higher by 2.2 percent, missing forecasts for a gain of 5.0 percent and down from 9.3 percent in the previous three months.

The large non-manufacturers index came in at +9, beating forecasts for +5 and unchanged from the previous month. The outlook was +7, missing forecasts for +8, which would have been unchanged.

Economic News

