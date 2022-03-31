Thailand Manufacturing Falls To 51.8 In March - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in March, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.8.

That's down from 52.5 in February although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Output growth likewise slowed but persisted at a rate well above the series average. Overall sales fell, however, affected by the deterioration in COVID-19 conditions in Thailand. Meanwhile higher costs, aggravated by the Ukraine war, also led to a fall in foreign demand to lower March.

As a result, employment levels dropped in March with the renewed fall in new orders leading to lower staffing levels. The level of work outstanding also eased on the back of shrinking new .

