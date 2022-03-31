Australian Market Slightly Lower

The Australian stock market is slightly lower on Friday, extending the losses in the previous session after an eight-session winning streak, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,500 level, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, with and financial stocks dragging the market.

The losses were limited after data released showed that manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in March at a faster rate.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 8.60 points or 0.12 percent to 7,491.00, after hitting a low of 7,476.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 8.90 points or 0.11 percent to 7,780.70. Australian ended slightly lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Mineral Resources are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is adding more than 1 percent. OZ Minerals is edging down 0.3 percent.

Oil stocks are higher. Woodside Petroleum is edging up 0.2 percent and Origin Energy is gaining more than 1 percent, while Origin Energy and Santos are gaining almost 1 percent each. Beach energy is flat.

Among tech stocks, WiseTech Global is edging down 0.3 percent, Zip is slipping 1.5 percent, Afterpay owner Block is losing more than 3 percent and Xero is down almost 1 percent, while Appen is edging up 0.1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are losing almost 1 percent each, while National Australia Bank is flat.

Gold miners are mixed. Evolution Mining is edging down 0.5 percent and Northern Star Resources is losing more than 1 percent, while Newcrest Mining is adding more than 1 percent and Resolute Mining is gaining more than 3 percent. Gold Road Resources is flat.

In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in March, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from S&P Global showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 57.7. That's up from 57.0 in February and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. This marked the twenty-second consecutive month in which the sector has grown.

Meanwhile, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday that the total value of owner-occupied home loans in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 4.7 percent on month in February, coming in at A$21.53 billion. That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month. Investment lending was down 1.8 percent on month to A$10.75 billion, so overall home loans sank 3.7 percent on month to A$32.28 billion. On a yearly basis, owner-occupied home loans dipped 1.0 percent, investment lending surged 55.8 percent and overall lending climbed 12.6 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.748 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks saw moderate weakness for much of the trading session on Thursday before accelerating to the downside going into the close. The major averages all moved sharply lower, extending the pullback seen in the previous session.

The major averages ended the session at their worst levels of the day. The Dow plunged 550.46 points or 1.6 percent at 34,678.35, the Nasdaq tumbled 221.76 points or 1.5 percent to 14,220.52 and the S&P 500 slumped 72.04 points or 1.6 percent to 4,530.41.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index declined by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively

Crude oil prices drifted plummeted on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden authorized the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the next six months. West Texas International Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $7.54 or 7 percent at $100.28 a barrel, the lowest close since March 16.

