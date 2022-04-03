Australia Retail Sales Data Due On Monday

Australia will on Monday release final February figures for retail sales, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to rise 1.8 percent on month, accelerating from 1.6 percent in January.

Australia also will see March job ads data from ANZ; in February, job ads jumped 8.4 percent on month.

Finally, the in Taiwan and China are closed on Monday, for Children's Day and the Qingming Festival, respectively.

Economic News

