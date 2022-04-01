Indonesia Inflation Accelerates In March

Indonesia's consumer price inflation accelerated in March after easing in the previous month, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 2.64 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.06 percent increase in February. Economists had expected a rate of 2.56 percent.

Core inflation was 2.37 percent in March. Economists had expected 2.33 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.66 percent in March, after a 0.02 percent fall in February. Economists had forecast a growth of 0.61 percent.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco accelerated 1.47 percent yearly in March. Prices for housing, water, electricity, and household fuel rose 0.41 percent and those of household equipment and routine maintenance increased 0.50 percent.

Health costs grew 0.28 percent and transportation cost gained 0.42 percent.

Prices for clothing and footwear and recreation, sports, and culture grew by 0.17 percent, each.

