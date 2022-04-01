Peace Talks, Price Rise Dominate Market Sentiment

Inflation combat weighed Eurozone sentiment amidst data that showed the Eurozone CPI at a record high. Investors also looked for cues from the peace talks and the gas row in Europe as well as the slowdown in economic activity in China. Markets await the Nonfarm Payrolls data from the U.S. that could indicate the strength of the labor market, deemed decisive for the Fed's new interest rate regime.

Here is an update from across asset classes.

Asian stocks finished mixed. European indices are in positive territory. American stock futures indicate gains on opening. The Dollar Index gained. Bond yields surged ahead. Crude prices fell as the International Energy Agency meets to discuss coordinated oil release. Gold dropped as both Dollar Index and bond yields increased. Cryptocurrencies plunged as the EU voted to tighten anti-money laundering rules.



Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,875.00, up 0.57%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,556.90 up 0.58%

Germany's DAX at 14,484.93, up 0.49%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,543.55, up 0.37%

France's CAC 40 at 6,694.39, up 0.52%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,928.45, up 0.66%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,665.98, down 0.56%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,493.80, down 0.08%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,282.72, up 0.94%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,039.55, up 0.19%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1055, down 0.09%

GBPUSD at 1.3127 down 0.04%

USDJPY at 122.47, up 0.67%

AUDUSD at 0.7510, up 0.40%

USDCAD at 1.2492, down 0.06%

Dollar Index at 98.50, up 0.20%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.419%, up 4.04%

Germany at 0.5845%, up 5.51%

France at 1.022%, up 3.81%

U.K. at 1.6550%, up 2.67%

Japan at 0.212%, down 1.17%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $99.59, down 0.69%

Brent Oil Futures (June) at $104.29, down 0.40%

Gold Futures (April) at $1,931.20, down 0.92%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $45,228.45, down 4.03%

Ethereum at $3,287.81, down 3.34%

BNB at $429.06, down 3.67%

Solana at $125.95, up 2.68%

XRP at $0.8234, down 4.79%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis