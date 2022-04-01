Brad Paisley Announces 2022 World Tour

Country superstar Brad Paisley has announced that he will launch a World Tour this summer.
The first leg of the World Tour 2022 will be in North America, launching on May 27 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Paisley will head overseas on his ninth European tour and will end the run with his first-ever tour in Australia this fall. The international shows are his first since 2019.
A set of artists, including Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Evans, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack will open various shows as special guests. Live Nation is the official U.S. tour promoter.
Tickets are available at bradpaisley.com.
A portion of ticket sales will go to The Store, a nonprofit free-referral based grocery store which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area co-founded by Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
Earlier this year, the country music superstar scored the 25th No. 1 single of his career with "Freedom Was A Highway."
World Tour Dates:
May 27 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 29 -- Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
June 2 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 3 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
June 4 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 10 -- Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
June 11 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Va. Beach
June 24 -- Greeley, Colo. @ Greeley Independence Stampede - Island Grove Regional Park
June 25 -- Fort Hall, Ida. @ Shoshonne-Bannock Hotel Casino
June 26 -- Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino
July 15 -- Glasgow, Scotland @ SSE Hydro
July 16 -- Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
July 19 -- Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium
July 20 -- Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
July 22 -- Bergen, Norway @ Bergenhus Festning
July 24 -- Trondheim, Norway @ Kristiansen Festning
July 27 -- Gothenburg, Sweden @ Liseburg Amusement Park
July 29 -- Gavle, Sweden @ Furuviksparken
July 31 -- Schwetzingen, Germany @ Schlossgarten Open Air
Aug. 12 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sandia Resort Casino -- Sandia Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 -- Tucson, Ariz. @ Ava Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 -- Murphys, Calif. @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 -- Temecula, Calif. @ Pechanga Resort Casino -- Pechanga Summit
Aug. 24 -- Put In Bay, Ohio @ Bash on the Bay Country Music Festival
Aug. 25 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
Aug. 26 -- Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino Resort - Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre
Sept. 17 -- McHenry, Ill. @ Splash Into Country - Rise Up McHenry
Sept. 23-25 -- Willowbank, QLD, Australia @ CMC Rocks
Sept. 26 -- Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sept. 29 -- Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
Oct. 1 -- Deniliquin, NSW, Australia @ Deni Ute Muster
Oct. 2 -- Mareeba, QLD, Australia @ Savannah in the Round
Oct. 5 -- Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
Oct. 8 -- Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
