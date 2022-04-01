Brad Paisley Announces 2022 World Tour

Country superstar Brad Paisley has announced that he will launch a World Tour this summer.

The first leg of the World Tour 2022 will be in North America, launching on May 27 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Paisley will head overseas on his ninth European tour and will end the run with his first-ever tour in Australia this fall. The international shows are his first since 2019.

A set of artists, including Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Evans, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack will open various shows as special guests. Live Nation is the official U.S. tour promoter.

Tickets are available at bradpaisley.com.

A portion of ticket sales will go to The Store, a nonprofit free-referral based grocery store which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area co-founded by Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Earlier this year, the country music superstar scored the 25th No. 1 single of his career with "Freedom Was A Highway."

World Tour Dates:

May 27 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 29 -- Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

June 2 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 3 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

June 4 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 10 -- Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

June 11 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Va. Beach

June 24 -- Greeley, Colo. @ Greeley Independence Stampede - Island Grove Regional Park

June 25 -- Fort Hall, Ida. @ Shoshonne-Bannock Hotel Casino

June 26 -- Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

July 15 -- Glasgow, Scotland @ SSE Hydro

July 16 -- Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

July 19 -- Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium

July 20 -- Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

July 22 -- Bergen, Norway @ Bergenhus Festning

July 24 -- Trondheim, Norway @ Kristiansen Festning

July 27 -- Gothenburg, Sweden @ Liseburg Amusement Park

July 29 -- Gavle, Sweden @ Furuviksparken

July 31 -- Schwetzingen, Germany @ Schlossgarten Open Air

Aug. 12 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sandia Resort Casino -- Sandia Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 -- Tucson, Ariz. @ Ava Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 -- Murphys, Calif. @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 -- Temecula, Calif. @ Pechanga Resort Casino -- Pechanga Summit

Aug. 24 -- Put In Bay, Ohio @ Bash on the Bay Country Music Festival

Aug. 25 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

Aug. 26 -- Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino Resort - Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre

Sept. 17 -- McHenry, Ill. @ Splash Into Country - Rise Up McHenry

Sept. 23-25 -- Willowbank, QLD, Australia @ CMC Rocks

Sept. 26 -- Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sept. 29 -- Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

Oct. 1 -- Deniliquin, NSW, Australia @ Deni Ute Muster

Oct. 2 -- Mareeba, QLD, Australia @ Savannah in the Round

Oct. 5 -- Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

Oct. 8 -- Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

(Photo: Toiete Jackson)

