Portugal Industrial Production Falls For Second Month

Portugal's industrial production declined for the second straight month in February, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.

Industrial production fell 4.3 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.4 percent decrease in January.

Production in intermediate goods increased 2.4 percent annually in February.

Meanwhile, investment output fell 6.7 percent and energy output declined 32.8 percent.

Manufacturing output increased 2.1 percent yearly in February, after a 1.8 percent fall in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.6 percent in February, after a 5.1 percent fall in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.