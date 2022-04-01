Halestorm & The Pretty Reckless Announce 2022 Summer Tour

Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless have announced that they will embark on a joint tour across the U.S. this summer.

The tour kicks off on July 8 at Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Freedom Hill, Michigan, and wrap up on August 12 at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth, Virginia. The Warning and Lilith Czar will join them as special guests on select dates.

"I am so thrilled to be heading back out on the road with our good friends in Halestorm this summer! Our last tour together was an experience like no other and something I will never forget," Czar wrote in an Instagram post, promoting the tour.

She added, "The camaraderie women show each other in the rock scene has proven to be unmatched. Always fixing each other's crowns and lifting one another up. I'm so grateful to Lzzy [Hale], Taylor [Momsen] and everyone in the bands for sharing the stage with me on what will most definitely be the tour of the summer!"

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 1 at 10 am local time.

Halestorm / The Pretty Reckless tour dates:

Jul 08: Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, MI

Jul 10: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jul 12: Indianapolis TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Jul 13: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 15: Cadott RockFest, WI

Jul 17: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD

Jul 19: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 20: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT

Jul 22: Harrington DE State Fair, DE

Jul 23: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 25: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jul 27: Syracuse St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Jul 28: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 30: Charlotte Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

Aug 02: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Aug 04: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 05: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theatre, AZ

Aug 07: Grand Junction Los Colonias Amphitheater, CO

Aug 09: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre, OK

Aug 10: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Aug 12: Portsmouth Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion, VA

