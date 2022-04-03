Lee Brice Announces 2022 Label Me Proud Tour

Country singer-songwriter Lee Brice has announced summer dates for his "Label Me Proud Tour."

The 23-date trek will kick off on June 2 at the Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, and conclude on September 24 at Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Texas.

Michael Ray will join Brice on the tour, along with additional support from Jackson Dean. Tyler Farr and Tim Montana will feature for one show.

"Man, it feels good to announce this tour!" Brice gushes in a press release. "It's been a while since we've all been back out on the road and to have my good buddies, Michael Ray and Jackson Dean, join me is a blessing. Can't wait to be back in all these places with fans that are bar none the best ones out there!"

Tickets are on sale Friday, April 1 with the exception of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, which will go on sale Friday, April 8.

Lee Brice Label Me Proud Tour Dates:

June 2 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom*

June 3 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

June 9 - Kearney, NE @ Viaero Center*

June 11 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park*

June 16 - Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater**

June 17 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum**

June 18 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre**

July 8 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem***

Aug 11 - Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center*

Aug 12 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

Aug 13 - Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater*

Aug 25 - Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena*

Aug 26 - Johnson City, TN @ Freedom Hall Civic Center*

Aug 27 - Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial*

Sept 8 - Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion*

Sept 9 - Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre*

Sept 10 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

Sept 15 - Cape Girardeau, MO @ Show Me Center*

Sept 16 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion*

Sept 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Sept 22 - Jonesboro, AR @ First National Bank Arena*

Sept 23 - Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena*

Sept 24 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre*

*Michael Ray & Jackson Dean

**Michael Ray & Tim Montana

***Tyler Farr & Jackson Dean

