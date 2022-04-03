Thai Stock Market Poised To Extend Its Gains On Monday

The Thai stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one day after halting the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,700-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside on upbeat U.S. jobs data and sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The SET finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials and a mixed picture from the energy producers.

For the day, the index rose 6.07 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 1,701.31 after trading between 1,690.70 and 1,701.99. Volume was 23.984 billion shares worth 68.941 billion baht. There were 962 decliners and 686 gainers, with 633 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info climbed 1.29 percent, while Thailand Airport and CP All Public both added 0.38 percent, Asset World tumbled 1.96 percent, Banpu advanced 0.91 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.36 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.57 percent, BTS Group lost 0.54 percent, B. Grimm plunged 3.55 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods gained 0.41 percent, Energy Absolute fell 0.26 percent, Kasikornbank improved 0.93 percent, Krung Thai Bank increased 0.72 percent, Krung Thai Card and SCG Packaging both declined 0.41 percent, PTT perked 0.65 percent, PTT Exploration and Production strengthened 1.39 percent, PTT Global Chemical retreated 1.48 percent, Siam Commercial Bank skyrocketed 6.14 percent and Siam Concrete, True Corporation, TTB Bank, Bangkok Dusit Medical, Gulf, IRPC and PTT Oil & Retail all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as a late rally pushed the major averages into the green late in Friday's session after a sluggish start.

The Dow jumped 139.92 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 34,818.27, while the NASDAQ added 40.98 points or 0.29 percent to close at 14,261.50 and the S&P 500 rose 15.45 points or 0.34 percent to end at 4,545.86. For the week, the Dow eased 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ gained 0.7 percent and the S&P rose 0.1 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the outlook for the markets after the major averages experienced their first negative quarter since the first quarter of 2020.

For the first three months of 2022, the NASDAQ plummeted 9.1 percent and the S&P 500 and Dow dove 4.9 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, although the major averages regained some ground in March.

Traders were also digesting the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report, which showed employment increased less than expected in March but the unemployment rate still fell to a new pandemic-era low.

Crude oil prices dropped Friday, extending their slide from the previous session as International Energy Agency members have agreed to release oil from strategic reserve to stabilize global energy markets. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down by $1.01 or 1 percent at $99.27 a barrel. WTI crude futures shed nearly 13 percent in the week, posting the biggest weekly loss in two years.

