Win Streak May Continue For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 20 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,600-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside on upbeat U.S. jobs data and sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and glove makers, while the plantations were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 15.05 points or 0.95 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,602.41 after moving as low as 1,582.09. Volume was 3.128 billion shares worth 2.159 billion ringgit. There were 554 gainers and 406 decliners.

Among the actives, Dialog Group shed 1.09 percent, while Genting eased 0.21 percent, Genting Malaysia slumped 0.34 percent, Hartalega Holdings soared 4.74 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.81 percent, INARI climbed 1.63 percent, IOI Corporation spiked 2.91 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.40 percent, Maybank collected 0.45 percent, Maxis gained 0.76 percent, MRDIY dipped 0.29 percent, Petronas Chemicals rallied 1.77 percent, PPB Group fell 0.35 percent, Press Metal sank 1.13 percent, Public Bank jumped 2.36 percent, RHB Capital rose 0.50 percent, Sime Darby Plantations lost 0.40 percent, Telekom Malaysia advanced 1.02 percent, Tenaga Nasional advanced 1.33 percent, Top Glove surged 6.77 percent and Sime Darby, Hong Leong Financial, Axiata, CIMB Group, Digi.com and MISC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as a late rally pushed the major averages into the green late in Friday's session after a sluggish start.

The Dow jumped 139.92 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 34,818.27, while the NASDAQ added 40.98 points or 0.29 percent to close at 14,261.50 and the S&P 500 rose 15.45 points or 0.34 percent to end at 4,545.86. For the week, the Dow eased 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ gained 0.7 percent and the S&P rose 0.1 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the outlook for the markets after the major averages experienced their first negative quarter since the first quarter of 2020.

For the first three months of 2022, the NASDAQ plummeted 9.1 percent and the S&P 500 and Dow dove 4.9 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, although the major averages regained some ground in March.

Traders were also digesting the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report, which showed employment increased less than expected in March but the unemployment rate still fell to a new pandemic-era low.

Crude oil prices dropped Friday, extending their slide from the previous session as International Energy Agency members have agreed to release oil from strategic reserve to stabilize global energy markets. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down by $1.01 or 1 percent at $99.27 a barrel. WTI crude futures shed nearly 13 percent in the week, posting the biggest weekly loss in two years.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis