European Economics Preview: Germany Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade from Germany and investor confidence survey results from eurozone are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's foreign trade data for February. Exports are forecast to climb 1.5 percent on month, reversing a 2.8 percent fall in January. Economists expect imports to grow 1.4 percent, in contrast to the 4.2 percent decline a month ago.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's unemployment data is due.

In the meantime, consumer and producer prices are due from Turkey. Economists expect inflation to surge to 61.6 percent in March from 54.4 percent in February.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The sentiment index is forecast to fall to -9.2 in April from -7.0 in March.

Economic News

