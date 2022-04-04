South Korea Inflation Jumps 4.1% On Year In March

Overall consumer prices in South Korea accelerated 4.1 percent on year in March, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 3.8 percent and was up from 3.7 percent in February.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation jumped 0.7 percent - again topping forecasts for 0.4 percent and up from 0.6 percent in the previous month.

Core CPI was up 0.1 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year after rising 0.4 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year a month earlier.

