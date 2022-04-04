Japan Household Spending Rises 1.1% On Year In February

The average of household spending in Japan was up 1.1 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 257,887 yen.

That missed expectations for a gain of 2.7 percent and was down from the 6.9 percent increase in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, household spending sank 2.8 percent - again missing forecasts for a decline of 1.5 percent after contracting 1.2 percent in January.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 540,712 yen, down 0.1 percent from the previous year.

