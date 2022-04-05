European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

Final Purchasing Managers' survey results from eurozone and the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee releases industrial production for February. Production is forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month, slower than the 1.6 percent rise in the previous month.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production figures from Hungary and retail sales from the Czech Republic are due.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's services Purchasing Managers' survey results are due. Economists forecast the index to fall to 54.2 in March from 56.6 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy S&P Global services PMI survey data is due. The index is seen at 51.5, down from 52.8 in the previous month.

Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Euro area final PMI data is due. The final composite PMI reading is seen at 54.5 in March, down from 55.5 in the previous month.

Half an hour later, UK S&P/CIPS final composite PMI data is due. Economists expect the composite index to match the flash score of 59.7 in March versus 59.9 in February.

At 8.00 am ET, Romania's central bank is set to announce its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hike its key rate to 3.00 percent from 2.50 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.