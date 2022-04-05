Asian Shares See Muted Gains In Thin Holiday Trading

Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday, though regional gains remained capped by talk of more sanctions against Russia and rising prices of important commodities, including crude oil. Trading volumes were thin due to public holidays in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Japanese shares eked out modest gains on the back of improved services and household spending data. The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.2 percent to settle at 27,787.98.

Heavyweights SoftBank and Fast Retailing rallied 2.6 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively, while oil explorer Inpex rose about 2 percent. Shimamura soared 7.3 percent after the apparel retailer posted a record fiscal-year net profit.

Australian ended on a positive note as the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate at 0.1 percent but signaled higher interest rates were closer.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index edged up 0.2 percent to 7,527.90 as surging oil prices on worries over tighter supply lifted energy stocks. Tech stocks also surged, with Block Inc., owned by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, rallying 6.2 percent.

Nickel-lithium miner IGO fell 2.9 percent after the company said its US$829.3 million takeover of nickel producer Western Areas might fall through.

Seoul stocks ended on a flat note after data showed inflation accelerated to the fastest pace in more than a decade in March.

Investors also awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes from its March meeting, set to be released on Wednesday, and the Bank of Korea's rate-setting meeting scheduled for next week, for clues on the rate outlook.

Batter maker LG Energy Solution climbed 2.4 percent and Samsung SDI added 2.6 percent after Tesla reported a strong quarterly performance.

New Zealand shares ended higher following a positive lead from offshore markets overnight. The benchmark NX-50 Index advanced 0.6 percent to close at 12,121.39.

Among the top gainers, Pushpay Holdings, Air New Zealand and Vista Group climbed 5-6 percent.

U.S. stocks rose overnight, led by gains in the sector after Elon Musk disclosed that he bought a chunk of Twitter Inc. stock.

The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9 percent, while the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent and the Dow gained 0.3 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com