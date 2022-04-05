European Shares Mixed As New Sanctions Loom On Russia

European stocks were mixed on Tuesday as fresh sanctions on Russia loomed.

The 27-member EU is under pressure to extend sanctions to Russia's oil and coal sectors for what appear to be war crimes in Ukraine.

In economic releases, Eurozone PMI data released earlier in the day pointed to a strong expansion in private sector activity in March, helped by robust growth across services. However, confidence hit a 17-month low due to a record surge in inflation.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.2 percent to 463.17 after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX was marginally higher, while France's CAC 40 index dropped 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent.

Societe Generale shares were down nearly 5 percent. ING Group has signed an agreement with Boursorama, a subsidiary of the French lender, to offer services to retail customers of ING in France.

Energy stocks traded mixed even as oil prices climbed on concerns over the prospect of tougher sanctions from the U.S. and Europe against Russia.

HomeServe shares gained 2.3 percent. The British home repairs and improvements business said it made very good progress in fiscal 2022, delivering an acceleration in performance compared to prior year, in line with expectations.

Go-Ahead Group surged 5.5 percent. The transport operator said it will reinstate its pre-Covid dividend policy of paying a dividend to shareholders equivalent to between 50 percent and 75 percent of underlying earnings per share from fiscal 2022.

Casino Group shares advanced 1.2 percent. The French retailer said that it has sold its remaining shares in the real estate firm Mercialys for 86 million euros through a total return swap or TRS.

Kion Group AG rallied 1.7 percent. The German warehouse-equipment supplier has decided to withdraw the outlook for the fiscal year 2022, due to the ongoing and substantial uncertainties in the procurement .

Sixt SE shares surged 7.8 percent. The provider of mobility services said it expects consolidated earnings before taxes for the first quarter of 2022 to be between 80 million euros and 95 million euros compared to negative 14 million euros in the previous year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com