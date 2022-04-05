UK Service Sector Growth Accelerates Despite High Inflationary Pressures

Despite strong inflationary pressures, the UK service sector grew the most in ten months in March as the removal of pandemic restrictions and return to offices had led to a sharp rebound in customer demand, final survey data from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 62.6 in March from 60.5 in February.

The reading was above the flash 61.0. The score signaled the second strongest growth since May 1997.

There was a strong rise in new work in March. Greater requirement and expansion plans fueled firms to recruit more people.

The rate of prices charged inflation was the steepest since the index began in July 1996 and input price inflation was the second-fastest on record.



However, business expectations for the year ahead dropped for the second month running and were the lowest since October 2020.



In contrast to the service sector activity, the survey revealed that manufacturing production grew at the slowest pace since October 2021.

The composite output index climbed to 60.9 in March from 59.9 in the prior month. The flash reading was 59.7. The score suggested the fastest growth in activity since June 2021.

This speed of growth is unlikely to be maintained as supply issues still exist, the costs of living surge higher and now stuttering supply on certain goods are predicted to follow as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold, Duncan Brock, group director at the CIPS, said.

