U.S. Trade Deficit Nearly Unchanged In February

A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed the U.S. trade deficit was nearly unchanged in February, as imports and exports both increased.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed by less than $0.1 billion to $89.2 billion in February. Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $88.5 billion from the $89.7 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The trade deficit was little changed as the value of imports jumped by $4.1 billion or 1.3 percent to $317.8 billion, while the value of exports surged by $4.1 billion or 1.8 percent to $228.6 billion.

Economic News

