logo
Breaking News
  

China Service Sector Contracts Sharply As Virus Containment Steps Tighten

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
chinapmi jun05 06apr22 lt

China's service sector contracted notably in March as the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and restrictions to limit the spread of the virus led to a marked drop in activity, survey results from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.

The Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 42.0 in March from 50.2 in February. This was the steepest fall since the initial onset of the pandemic in February 2020.

Total new work decreased at the fastest pace since March 2020. Pandemic-related restrictions, notably those on mobility, were frequently attributed to lower customer numbers and softer demand conditions.

Staffing levels fell in March but the pace of reduction was only fractional. At the same time, disruption to business operations led to a further increase in the level of outstanding business.

There was a stronger rise in input costs faced by services companies. The rate of inflation was solid overall and quicker than the series average.

Although fees charged by services companies rose slightly, the rate of increase was the softest seen in the current seven-month period of inflation.

When assessing the 12-month outlook for business activity, Chinese services companies were generally upbeat that output would expand over the next year. However, the degree of optimism slipped to its lowest for 19 months.

China's overall private sector activity shrank the most since the initial onset of the pandemic in February 2020.

The composite output index fell to 43.9 in March from 50.1 in the previous month. The reading reflected renewed falls in both manufacturing and services activity, with the latter noting the faster rate of decline.

"At present, China is facing the most severe wave of outbreaks since the beginning of 2020, Wang Zhe, a senior economist at Caixin Insight Group said. Uncertainty also increased abroad.

The outcome of the war between Russia and Ukraine is uncertain, and the commodity market has convulsed, Wang added. Several factors have aggravated the downward pressure on China's economy and underscore the risk of stagflation.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Elon Musk Starts Edit Button Poll On Twitter
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has started a twitter poll asking users whether they like Edit button or not. This follows a disclosure on Monday that Musk holds a 9.2% stake in Twitter. In the poll, he asked, "Do you want an edit button?" Around 2.50 million votes have been cast when 14 hours are left to complete the poll, and majority of them reportedly backed an edit button.
Adidas Unveils Waffle House Golf Shoes For Masters 2022
Sportswear maker Adidas has teamed with restaurant chain Waffle House to bring out a limited edition waffle-themed golf shoes ahead of Masters Tournament, 2022. The orders on the TOUR360 22 x Waffle House will be taken from Thursday, April 7, onwards on adidas.com, the adidas app and at select retailers in the U.S. The limited-edition TOUR360 22 shoes are available in both men's and women's sizing
Krispy Kreme Unveils Mini 'Egg' Doughnuts
Doughnut and coffeehouse chain Krispy Kreme, Inc. has unveiled first-ever Mini 'Egg' Doughnuts for the Spring season. The Spring minis include three all-new, hand-decorated egg-shaped, shell-filled doughnuts. The company also announced the return of the fan favorite mini Chick Doughnut. Starting Monday, the new doughnuts will be available in a custom, basket-inspired 16-count box for a limited tim
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap