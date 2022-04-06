Germany Construction Growth Moderates In March

The German construction sector registered a sharp slowdown in activity growth in March as Ukraine war dampened demand, prices as well as supply, survey results from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.

The construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.9 in March from a two-year high of 54.9 in February. Nonethless, a score above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.

The slowdown was led by the residential sector, which after recording strong growth in the prior two months, logged a renewed contraction.

Work on commercial building projects continued to increase, though the pace of expansion eased considerably. At the same time, civil engineering activity maintained the most momentum in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.