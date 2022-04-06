Estonia Industrial Production Rises In February

Estonia's industrial production rose in February, led by growth in manufacturing, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 1.7 percent year-on-year in February.

Manufacturing output increased 4.7 percent annually in February, following a 3.0 percent rise in the previous month.

Production in mining declined 11.8 percent and energy production fell 16.6 percent.

"Production volumes increased in most manufacturing activities," Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Manufacture of electronic products and shale oil logged increases of over 20 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.5 percent in February, while manufacturing output rose 0.2 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production remained unchanged monthly in February.

