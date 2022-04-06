Bay Street Likely To Open Lower On Weak Global Cues

Weak global cues amid worries about the situation in Ukraine, and fears of aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve may weigh on Canadian stocks on Wednesday.

Higher crude oil prices might trigger some buying in the energy space and help limit downside.

The minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting, due to be released later in the day, is expected to provide clues about the outlook for future rate hikes.

On the Canadian economic front, a reading of Ivey PMI for the month of March is due at 10 AM ET. The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index in Canada increased to 60.6 in February of 2022 from 50.7 in the prior month, signalling a continued improvement in conditions in Canada.

In company news, Tilray, Inc. (TLRY.TO) reported a third-quarter net income of $43.19 million or $0.09 per share, compared to a net loss of $273.52 million or $1.03 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net revenue for the quarter increased 23% to $151.87 million from $123.90 million in the same quarter last year, the company said.

The Canadian market, which climbed to a new high Tuesday morning, retreated and slipped into negative territory subsequently and eventually ended weak, weighed down by weak crude oil prices, concerns about inflation and geopolitical tensions.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 154.77 points or 0.7% at 21,930.83, slightly off the day's low of 21,916.60. The index advanced to a new record high of 22,213.07 in early trades.

Asian stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday amid concerns over the possibility of aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to fight inflation.

Rate hike worries took center stage after Fed Governor Lael Brainard signaled the U.S. central bank would take a hawkish stance to combat inflation.

European stocks are sharply lower, weighed down by hawkish comments from Lael Brainard, weak German data and uncertainty ahead of Sunday's first round presidential vote in France. Concerns about the situation in Ukraine, and looming sanctions on Moscow are weighing as well.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.07 or 1.05% at $103.03 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by $3.70 or 0.19% at $1,923.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.279 or 1.14% at $24.255 an ounce.

