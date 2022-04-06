Cryptos Fall On Fears Of A Fast And Furious Fed

Hawkish comments from Fed officials and an anxious wait to the minutes of the Fed's meeting in March caused cryptocurrencies to drop as much as 5 percent in the past 24 hours. Comments by a Fed governor on a likely combination of interest rate hikes and rapid balance sheet run-off spooked investor sentiment and sent cryptos plunging. A likely fresh dose of sanctions on Russia, in the aftermath of the recent revelations on war crimes, also dampened market mood, triggered by fears of a more entrenched fuel-fed inflation.

The Dollar Index touched a 52-week high of 99.75 and is currently at 99.39. The strength of the Dollar too has dampened the price of dollar denominated cryptocurrencies.

Gold too dropped 0.37 percent to $1,920 per troy ounce.

Overall crypto market capitalization is at $2.07 trillion, versus $2.16 trillion, early on Tuesday.

Bitcoin dropped more than 4 percent to trade at $44,984.84. BTC's weekly loss is now at 4.75 percent.

Ethereum's steeper decline of 6 percent has caused it to trade at $3,323.01.

4th ranked BNB (BNB), the native crypto of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange is trading 5.3 percent lower. Other Centralized Exchange cryptocurrencies like 18th ranked Cronos (CRO), and 27th ranked FTX Token (FTT) are also trading close to 6 percent lower.

6th ranked Solana (SOL) is down 10 percent on an overnight basis. Other Proof of Stake Crypto currencies like 9th ranked Cardano (ADA) and 30th ranked Algorand (ALGO) are also trailing between 8 and 10 percent on an overnight basis.

7th ranked terra (LUNA) has dropped 5 percent in the past 24 hours but is still 50 percent higher on a weekly basis. Luna Foundation Guard, on Wednesday said it has completed purchase of another $231 million of Bitcoin as reserve assets for the algorithmic stablecoin Terra (UST).

Other DeFi players like 10th ranked Avalanche (AVAX), 16th ranked Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) are also in negative zone. AVAX is down 10 percent whereas WBTC is down 4 percent.

8th ranked XRP is down 4 percent. 12th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE), also part of the Medium of Exchange cryptocurrencies is trading 1 percent lower.

11th ranked Polkadot (DOT), the top crypto used for Web 3 category is down by more than 8 percent. Other Web 3 cryptos like 23rd ranked Chainlink (LINK) and 33rd ranked Filecoin (FIL) are also down more than 7 percent.

Sky Mavis, the developer of the play-to-earn game Axie Infinity that recently lost $600 million in a Ronin Bridge exploit, on Wednesday announced having raised $150 million, to compensate for anyone who had suffered a loss in the exploit. The AXS crypto, ranked 41st among all cryptocurrencies is now trading at $58.97, down 8.30 percent on an overnight basis.

Between March 2020, when the pandemic struck and March 2022, the Fed's Balance Sheet has increased from $4.31 trillion to $8.91 trillion. Given the profound impact that the easy liquidity has had on inflation, the Fed's Balance Sheet reduction effort aims to reverse the effect of the massive liquidity easing.

The shrinking of the Fed's Balance Sheet, from the $9 trillion level is bound to trigger a repositioning of asset balances across the financial spectrum. Crypto are no exception.

