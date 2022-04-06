Romania Retail Sales Growth Eases In February

Romania retail sales grew at a softer pace in February, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 8.5 percent year-on-year in February, after a 9.7 percent increase in January.

Sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores gained 15.7 percent yearly in February. Sales of non-food products increased 6.4 percent and those of food, beverages and tobacco grew 3.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales increased 0.3 percent in February, after a 0.6 percent fall in the preceding month.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 5.5 percent annually in February and rose 0.1 percent from the prior month.

