Japan Leading Index Lowest In 5 Months

Japan's leading index declined to the lowest level in five months in February, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 100.9 in February from 102.5 in January.

This was the lowest reading seen since September last year, when it was 100.0.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation, decreased marginally to 95.5 in February from 95.6 in the previous month. This was the lowest since October.

The lagging index rose to 96.5 in February from 94.3 a month ago. This was the highest since April 2020.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.