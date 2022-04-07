US Bans Investments In Russia, Targets Russia's Largest Banks

The United States, in co-ordination with the G7 and the European Union, has announced the most severe economic sanctions on the Putin regime for its atrocities in Ukraine, including the massacre in Bucha.

President Joe Biden issued an Executive Order prohibiting any investment by U.S. citizens in Russia.

A Senior Biden Administration Official said that this action will make sure mass exodus of private sector from Russia. According to Washington, more than 600 multinational companies have already deserted the Russian market.

The U.S. Government imposed the most severe financial sanctions on Russia's largest banks and several of its most critical state-owned enterprises and on Russian government officials and their family members.

Full blocking sanctions on Russian elites and their family members target President Vladimir Putin's two adult children, Foreign Minister Lavrov's wife and daughter, and members of Russia's Security Council including former President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

All assets of Russia's largest financial institution, Sberbank, and Russia's largest private bank, Alfa Bank, "touching the U.S financial system", have been frozen, and U.S. citizens were prohibited from doing with them.

Sberbank holds nearly one-third of the overall Russian banking sector's assets and is critical to the Russian .

The U.S. Treasury prohibited Russia from making debt payments with funds subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

The economic shock caused by international sanctions this year alone is projected to wipe out the past 15 years of Russia's economic gains.

Russia used to be the 11th-largest economy in the world. It's now very likely to drop out of the top 20, according to the White House.

Experts predict that Russia's GDP will contract up to 15 percent this year. Inflation is already spiking above 15 percent and it is estimated to accelerate even higher. Supply chains in Russia have been severely disrupted. Russia will very likely lose its status as a major economy, and it will continue a long descent into economic, financial, and technological isolation. Compared to last year, U.S. exports to Russia of items subject to our new export controls have decreased 99 percent by value - and the power of these restrictions will compound over time as Russia draws down any remaining stockpiles of spare parts for certain planes, tanks, and other resources needed for Putin's war machine.

As there seems to be no change in Russian President's ambition to capture the whole of Ukraine, NATO chief warned that the war in Ukraine could last for years.

Speaking to the media ahead a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, "We have seen no indication that President Putin has changed his ambition to control the whole of Ukraine and also to rewrite the international order, so we need to be prepared for the long haul." "We have to be realistic and realize that this may last for a long time, for many months or even years."

Ukraine's foreign minister said he has travelled to Nato HQ in Brussels to ask for more weapons to fight the Russians.

The second day of Nato foreign ministers' meeting on Thursday will focus on how best to support Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials say major fighting is underway in the east, with Luhansk region's military governor urging civilians to evacuate some towns.

Haunting images of tortured bodies, apparent executions and reports of sexual violence show the true face of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine, the G7 Foreign ministers said in a joint statement released after meeting their Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

