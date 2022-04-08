Philippine Trade Deficit Widens In February

The Philippine trade deficit widened in February from the last year, as imports rose more than exports, the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Friday.

Exports rose 15.0 percent yearly in February, following a 9.0 percent increase in January. This was the highest since August last year, when exports grew 18.9 percent.

Imports grew 20.1 percent annually in January, after a 27.7 percent gain in the previous month.

The trade deficit increased to $3.529 billion in February from $2.707 billion in the same month last year. In January, the deficit was $4.715 billion.

Economic News

