Dutch Industrial Production Rises In February

Dutch industrial production growth rose in February after easing in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 10.2 percent year-on-year in February, after a 7.4 percent increase in January. In December, output grew 13.0 percent.

Nearly three quarters of all industrial classes produced more in February, the agency said.

Production in the machine industry grew the most, nearly 50.0 percent, while the manufacture of transport equipment declined 10.5 percent.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production fell 0.4 percent in February.

