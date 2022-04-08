Spain Industrial Production Growth Accelerates In February

Spain's industrial production grew at a faster pace in February on robust consumer and intermediate goods output, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

Industrial output grew by adjusted 3.0 percent on a yearly basis in February, faster than the 2.0 percent increase in January.

On an unadjusted basis, growth in industrial production eased to 3.9 percent from 4.1 percent in January.

Data showed that consumer goods posted the biggest annual growth of 6.0 percent, followed by a 4.5 percent rise in intermediate goods production. Energy output climbed 2.6 percent and capital goods production was up 1.8 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial output gained 0.9 percent in February after staying flat in January.

Economic News

