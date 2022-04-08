Malaysia Jobless Rate Falls In February

Malaysia's unemployment rate declined marginally in February and the number those without jobs decreased, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The jobless rate fell to 4.1 percent in February from 4.2 percent in January. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.8 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 671,800 in February from 680,400 in the previous month.

The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to those between 15-24 age, fell by 0.2 percentage points to 13.0 percent in February.

The number of youth unemployed decreased by 7,500 persons to 356,900 in February.

The number of employed rose 0.3 percent monthly to a record 15.73 million in February.

The labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 69.1 percent in February.

