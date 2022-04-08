Austria Production Index Growth Slows In February

Austria's production index increased at a softer pace in February, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The production index rose 12.2 percent year-on-year in February, after a 13.4 percent growth in the previous month.

Industrial output grew 13.8 percent and construction rose 5.8 percent from the last year.

Among the main industrial groupings, energy output posted the biggest annual growth of 30.3 percent and production of intermediate goods output rose by 13.4 percent.

Output of consumer goods increased 8.9 percent. Production of capital goods and consumables grew by 9.7 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, the production index rose 2.2 percent in February, after a 4.2 percent growth in February.

Economic News

