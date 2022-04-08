Austria Trade Deficit Increases In January

Austria's trade deficit widened in January as imports grew more than exports, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The trade deficit widened to EUR 1.707 billion in January from EUR 379.548 million in the same month last year.

Exports grew 21.3 percent yearly in January and imports rose 32.0 percent.

On a working day adjusted basis, exports and imports rose 17.5 percent and 25.8 percent, respectively.

Before the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war, Austria's foreign trade continued on its growth course at the beginning of 2022 with a significant increase in imports and exports, Tobias Thomas, Statistics Austria Director General, said.

"The development was supported, among other things, by strong increases in value in fuels and energy with 165.3 percent in imports and 109.0 percent in exports," Thomas added.

Economic News

