Japan Eco Watchers Current Situation Index, Outlook Rises

A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese improved to the highest level in three months in March, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, increased sharply to 47.8 in March from 37.7 in February. This was the highest since December last year, when the reading was 57.5.

However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.

The outlook index that signals future activity rose to 50.1 in March from 44.4 in the previous month. This was the highest since December last year.

