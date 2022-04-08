Taiwan Inflation Rises More Than Expected

Taiwan's consumer price inflation increased more than expected in March, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting & Statistics showed on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 3.27 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.34 percent increase in February. Economists had forecast a 2.9 percent inflation.

Inflation was mainly because of rise in vegetables prices by 24.35 percent, due to cold snap and a relatively lower comparison base.

The indexes for fuels and lubricants grew 19.20 percent, driven by the rise in the international oil price.

Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, core consumer prices rose 2.47 percent in March.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.31 percent in March. The core CPI increased 0.19 percent.

In the first quarter, inflation was 2.81 percent and core CPI rose 2.18 percent.

Data showed that the wholesale prices rose 3.99 percent monthly and gained 13.89 percent annually in March.

In the first quarter, wholesale prices increased 12.38 percent.

The producer price index for domestically produced products grew 3.43 percent monthly and 11.67 percent from a year ago.

