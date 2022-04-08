U.S. Stocks May Add To Yesterday's Gains In Early Trading

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Friday, with stocks likely to add to the gains posted in the previous session.

Traders may continue to look to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the steep drop seen during trading on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While stocks regained some ground on Thursday, the major averages are currently still poised to close notably lower for the week.

Trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data potentially keeping traders on the sidelines.

The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on wholesale inventories in the month of February, but the data typically does not move the .

Next week, traders are likely to keep a close eye on reports on consumer and producer price inflation, retail sales and industrial production.

The data may impact the outlook for interest rates amid recent indications the Federal Reserve plans to tighten monetary policy more aggressively than previously anticipated.

Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Thursday before ending the day mostly higher. The upward move on the day came after the major averages showed significant moves to the downside over the course of the two previous sessions.

The major averages gave back ground going into the close of trading but remained in positive territory. The Dow rose 87.06 points or 0.3 percent to 34,583.57, the Nasdaq inched up 8.48 points or 0.1 percent to 13,897.30 and the S&P 500 climbed 19.06 points or 0.4 percent to 4,500.21.

The higher close on Wall Street was partly due to strength among pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks, with the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index and the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index jumping by 2.1 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

Considerable strength was also visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 1.3 percent gain posted by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

HP Inc. (HPQ) led the sector higher, spiking by 14.8 percent after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) revealed an 11.4 percent stake in the personal computer and printer maker.

Gold, biotechnology and oil stocks also saw strength on the day, while airline stocks extended the steep drop seen in the previous session.

The volatility seen over the course of the session came as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent volatility.

Stocks started off the week on a strong note on Monday, but pulled back sharply on Tuesday and Wednesday amid concerns about the outlook for monetary policy.

With the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting almost a month away, traders are likely to keep a close eye on the latest economic data for clues about how aggressive the central bank will be.

The Labor Department released a report this morning showing a modest decrease by first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended April 2nd.

The report showed initial jobless claims dipped to 166,000, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level of 171,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 200,000 from the 202,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $1.14 to $97.17 a barrel after edging down $0.20 to $96.03 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after climbing $14.70 to $1,937.80 an ounce an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $0.30 to $1,938.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 124.35 yen versus the 123.95 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0864 compared to yesterday's $1.0879.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday amid lingering worries about the war in Ukraine and the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on future rate hikes.

Chinese shares ended higher after having fallen earlier in the day on the back of disappointing exchange reserves data and concerns over a worsening Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.5 percent to 3,251.85. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.3 percent to 21,872.01 even as Chinese tech stocks declined for a third day in view of Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s decision to shut its game streaming service.

Japanese shares ended modestly higher, reversing an early slide. The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.4 percent to 26,985.80 but fell 2.5 percent for the week, its poorest showing in a month on Fed and Ukraine worries.

Camera maker Nikon jumped 7.6 percent on share buyback news. Telecommunications firm NTT surged a little over 4 percent and KDDI added 1.8 percent.

Toyota Motor gave up 3.4 percent on reports that the automaker could face an A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) payout over faulty diesel particulate filters.

Australian markets eked out modest gains but posted a small loss for the week amid worries about the war in Ukraine and the prospect of aggressive rate hikes by central bank around the world.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7,478, led by gains in the mining sector. GrainCorp soared 5.8 percent to hit a record high after the grains handler said it expects underlying profit for fiscal 2022 to be around 2.5 times that of last year.

Seoul stocks edged up slightly as investors digested the latest earnings updates from electronic majors like Samsung and LG Electronics. The Kospi inched up 0.2 percent to 2,700.39.

Samsung Electronics slipped 0.3 percent, a day after if forecast record quarterly revenue. LG Electronics jumped 6.6 percent after its preliminary first-quarter operating profit rose 6.4 percent year-on-year.

Europe

European stocks have rallied on Friday to snap two days of declines, as investors took in stride a new round of sanctions against Russia, the prospect of tighter monetary policy and China's worsening Covid-19 outbreak.

While the German DAX Index has jumped by 1.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 1.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1 percent.

Volvo shares have surged. The Swedish truck maker said it would set aside provisions worth 4 billion crowns ($423.2 million) to cover uncertainty caused by the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

Banco BPM has also soared after France's Credit Agricole SA acquired a minority stake in the Italian lender. Shares of the latter have also moved higher.

Higher crude prices have also helped lift energy stocks in London, with BP plc and Royal Dutch Shell posting notable gains.

Mining giant BHP has also risen after issuing an update on BHP Petroleum and Woodside merger. Peers Anglo American and Antofagasta were up around 2 percent.

Klöckner & Co SE, a German steel and metal company, has also advanced. The company reported considerably stronger operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects in the first quarter of 2022 than originally expected.

Meanwhile, Sound Energy, an upstream gas company, has moved sharply lower. The company said that it has decided not to make an offer to buy Angus Energy Plc, a British onshore oil and gas firm, after a due diligence review process.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on wholesale inventories in the month of February at 10 am ET. Wholesale inventories are expected to jump by 2.1 percent.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of WD-40 (WDFC) are moving significantly higher in pre-market trading after the lubricant maker reported better than expected fiscal second quarter results.

Footwear and accessories retailer Designer Brands (DBI) may also move to the upside after raising its full-year earnings outlook and reinstating its quarterly dividend.

On the other hand, shares of Robinhood Markets (HOOD) may come under pressure after Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the financial services company's stock to Sell from Neutral.

