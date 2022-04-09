Backstreet Boys Add North American Dates, European Leg To DNA World Tour

Backstreet Boys have added North American dates and a European leg to their DNA World Tour.
Thirteen additional tour stops on their DNA World Tour in major U.S. cities include Nashville, Portland and Memphis.
The European leg of the tour will kick off at the Altice Arena in Portuguese capital Lisbon on October 3.
Tickets for the newly added DNA World Tour dates go on-sale on April 8 at 10 am local time. Backstreet Army fan club members will have exclusive pre-sale access to concert tickets till April 7, 10 am, local time.
Tour Dates:
North America:
June 5, 2022 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater
June 13, 2022 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 8 , 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
July 21, 2022 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 24, 2022 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 26, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
August 22, 2022 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
August 26, 2022 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
August 27, 2022 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
August 29, 2022 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
September 1, 2022 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
September 8, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
September 9, 2022 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum
EU/UK:
October 3, 2022 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena
October 4, 2022 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
October 6, 2022 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
October 9, 2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
October 12, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
October 15, 2022 - Hannover, Germany - Zag Arena
October 18, 2022 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena
October 20, 2022- Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
October 22, 2022 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
October 25, 2022 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
October 27, 2022 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
October 29, 2022 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
October 30, 2022 - Leipzig, Germany - QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA
October 31, 2022 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
November 2, 2022 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sports Arena
November 4, 2022 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhallen
November 6, 2022 - London, UK - The 02
