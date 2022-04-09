Backstreet Boys Add North American Dates, European Leg To DNA World Tour

Backstreet Boys have added North American dates and a European leg to their DNA World Tour.

Thirteen additional tour stops on their DNA World Tour in major U.S. cities include Nashville, Portland and Memphis.

The European leg of the tour will kick off at the Altice Arena in Portuguese capital Lisbon on October 3.

Tickets for the newly added DNA World Tour dates go on-sale on April 8 at 10 am local time. Backstreet Army fan club members will have exclusive pre-sale access to concert tickets till April 7, 10 am, local time.

Tour Dates:

North America:

June 5, 2022 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater

June 13, 2022 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 8 , 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

July 21, 2022 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24, 2022 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 26, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

August 22, 2022 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

August 26, 2022 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

August 27, 2022 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

August 29, 2022 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

September 1, 2022 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

September 8, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

September 9, 2022 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

EU/UK:

October 3, 2022 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

October 4, 2022 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

October 6, 2022 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

October 9, 2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

October 12, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 15, 2022 - Hannover, Germany - Zag Arena

October 18, 2022 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

October 20, 2022- Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

October 22, 2022 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

October 25, 2022 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

October 27, 2022 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

October 29, 2022 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

October 30, 2022 - Leipzig, Germany - QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

October 31, 2022 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

November 2, 2022 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sports Arena

November 4, 2022 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhallen

November 6, 2022 - London, UK - The 02

